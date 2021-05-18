Scheffler finishes work on gas station replica

Jim Scheffler of St. Edward recently finished a project he has been working on for about five months.

Since 1970, when he began driving, he has spent a lot of time around gas stations. His brother worked at Karabel’s station in Albion, so that was where it started.

While in college, he was assistant manager of a gas station in Norfolk. He found one of the Sinclair pumps that was intact, but had to reproduce many missing parts for the second.

The pumps are 1962 Bennett pumps. He built the island by hand and collected other pieces at various times. The “gas station” has generated some interest and several people have stopped to ask about the Sinclair pump display. Just a reminder to would-be customers: The pumps are not pumping gas. Joan Chilson Photo