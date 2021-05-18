Sheila Fowlkes, COVID-19 survivor, thankful for local medical care

By Chrissy RasmussenOn October 27, 2020, Sheila Fowlkes started feeling very tired. Later that night she started running a fever of 102 degrees. Her fever ran for eight days. She started having shortness of breath, and her mouth and nose started turning a bluish-purplish color.Her husband, Dan, drove her to the emergency room at Boone County Health Center. Her oxygen saturation level was at 70 percent and continued dropping.Oxygen saturation is the percentage of oxygenated hemoglobin in your blood, which is vital for your body’s survival. A healthy person’s oxygen saturation should be a 94 or above, and when it starts dipping it is considered a warning sign that your health is degrading and could cause hypoxemia, which is an abnormally low concentration of oxygen in the blood.BCHC personnel wanted to life flight her to Lincoln but there were no COVID-19 treatment rooms available, so they put her on a BiPAP machine, which is a step below a ventilator. The oxygen was set at 15 liters of oxygen, which is the maximum amount.Sheila was later given convalescent plasma also known as “liquid gold” or “the survivors plasma,” as it contains COVID-19 antibodies, special proteins generated by the body’s immune system.She was also treated at Bryan Health, Lincoln.