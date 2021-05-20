Cardinals conclude boys golf season in C-2 District

The Boone Central Cardinals finished their 2021 spring golf slate in District C-2 competition at the Oakland Golf Club Tuesday, May 18.

Boone Central (390) finished 11th in the 15 team field. Champion Oakland-Craig (327), runner-up Scotus (329) and Aquinas (331) qualified for the 2021 Nebraska Class C State Championships.

The Cardinals did not have any individuals crack the Top 10 for state tournament qualification at Oakland. Freshman Thane Hardwick finished 16th with a round of 40/46-86. Brady Smith of Archbishop Bergan was the C-2 gold medalist with a 70.

