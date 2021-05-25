Albion pool to open June 1

Albion Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the 2021 season on Tuesday, June 1.

Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m. The pool will be open daily, weather permitting.

Pending any DHM changes, the pool will operate at 100 percent capacity with normal operations as weather and staffing allow.

Additional details can be found in an advertisement inside this week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune.