Petersburg’s Veteran’s Memorial at the big park off of Highway 14 will be the site of the Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m.
If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Petersburg Legion Club.
Guest speaker will be Sgt. Anna Cleveland, a member of the Nebraska National Guard.
Memorial Day ceremonies planned at Veteran’s Memorial
