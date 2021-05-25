Petersburg Fire/Rescue gives demonstrations, tours

In celebration of EMS week, the Petersburg Rescue Unit and Petersburg Fire Department served coffee and rolls last Sunday morning, May 23, 2021.Area residents had the opportunity to see the new ambulance and recently purchased ambulance cot and view the new storm shelter.EMS Unit Captain Kim Fangman explained the Automatic Active Compression and Decompression CPR Device (LUCAS) and touched on some of the training they must undergo. Serving as ambulance patients were Jaxton Brooks and Dylan Baumgartner.People had the opportunity to view the new storm shelter. The shelter has not been tested for occupancy numbers, but the department expects to see how many will fit during the Firemen’s Dance.This shelter is the only handicap public accessible storm shelter in Petersburg, but it can be used by both handicapped and non-handicapped residents.A fireman is always on duty during threatening weather for assistance.