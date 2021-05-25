Shell Creek Valley Days set for June 4-6

All area residents are invited to Shell Creek Valley Days at Newman Grove this Friday through Sunday, June 4-6.

Friday Events

An Antique Tractor Parade is the opening event at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by food, fun and kids activities starting at 6 p.m. and music in the city park from 7 to 11 p.m. Pedal tractor pull starts at 7:30 p.m.

A fireworks show, sponsored by the Newman Grove Fire Department, will begin after dark.

Citywide garage sales are planned Friday through Sunday.

Saturday Events

The annual Fun Run and Walk is set for Saturday morning with registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the school cafeteria. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. at the new Veterans Memorial. Contacts for the fun run are Dennis McCloud, 402-741-2058, or Susan King, 402-741-2340.

Other events Saturday are the horseshoe tournament, and cornhole and washer tournament starting at 10 a.m., kids’ carnival at 11 a.m., and penny dive at 3 p.m. in the city pool.

Events at the bull ride arena start at 5:30 p.m. with the FFA Alumni Barbecue, followed by mutton busting at 6:15 and the bull ride and calcutta at 6:30. A street dance, with music by “Prodigal Son” begins at 9 p.m. on Main Street.

Sunday Events

Community church services will be the opening event at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Lion’s Club pancake feed will follow from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The tractor and car show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city park. Kids carnival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street.

The annual parade is set for 4 p.m. downtown with the theme #bluejaypride.

Final event will be the Fireman’s Feed on Sunday evening, with entertainment by Energize Dance Studio.