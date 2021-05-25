Zion Lutheran offers support group for child loss

Forever Ours, a support group for child loss, is being held at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

It will meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. This free group is open to parents who have lost a child of any age. The church is located at 319 South 5th Street in Albion.

For more information, call Zion Lutheran Church at 402-395-2043 or Lisa from AseraCare Hospice at 402-379-4158.