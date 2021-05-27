Fire destroys barn near Albion Wednesday

Fire destroyed a small barn northeast of Albion Wednesday evening, May 26.

Albion Fire & Rescue was summoned at 5:12 p.m. to the Marcos Flores residence, 2853 240th Street, about 3.5 miles east and one mile north of Albion.

Fire Chief Bruce Benne said most of the barn was on fire when firemen arrived. The wood frame barn contained hay, straw and some personal property, but no livestock was inside.

A front-end loader from Wagonhammer Ranches assisted the fire department in pulling tin siding off the barn so fire fighters could get to the fire source.

Benne said the fire was under control within 20 minutes after fire personnel arrived, but it took several hours to extinguish.

Flores had excavated a hole nearby and was burning trees in it with a permit. Benne speculated that some embers from that fire may have been blown onto the barn by a wind gust.

About 12,000 to 14,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire. Firemen were on the scene until about 7:30 p.m.

There was no estimate on the dollar value of damage.