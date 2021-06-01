Big Alumni Weekend coming June 19
That’s the date for the annual Albion/Boone Central Alumni Banquet, and a variety of fun events are planned downtown.
Fourth Street will be closed that day and night from Church Street to Market Street for a street festival.
The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Boone Central P.T.O. on Fourth Street.
At 8 a.m., registration begins for the 5K Beer Run, which will start from Fourth and Church Streets at 8:30 a.m.
The Street Festival and Market, along with the Beer Garden, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fourth Street under sponsorship of the Albion Chamber of Commerce. The festival will feature vendors with unique and hand-crafted items, along with sales at downtown businesses.
Another popular event, the Smoke and Chrome Car Show, will be held on Third Street and Main Street downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will feature fun, food and music, along with cars, trucks and motorcycles.
The alumni banquet will be held at Boone Central Public School, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m.
After the banquet, live music by the “Honey Town Band” from Omaha will be available for all on Fourth Street. There will be a cover charge, and funds raised will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Everyone is invited to join the fun.