Big Alumni Weekend coming June 19

Watch for special events in Albion on Saturday, June 19.That’s the date for the annual Albion/Boone Central Alumni Banquet, and a variety of fun events are planned downtown.Fourth Street will be closed that day and night from Church Street to Market Street for a street festival.The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Boone Central P.T.O. on Fourth Street.At 8 a.m., registration begins for the 5K Beer Run, which will start from Fourth and Church Streets at 8:30 a.m.The Street Festival and Market, along with the Beer Garden, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fourth Street under sponsorship of the Albion Chamber of Commerce. The festival will feature vendors with unique and hand-crafted items, along with sales at downtown businesses.Another popular event, the Smoke and Chrome Car Show, will be held on Third Street and Main Street downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will feature fun, food and music, along with cars, trucks and motorcycles.The alumni banquet will be held at Boone Central Public School, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m.After the banquet, live music by the “Honey Town Band” from Omaha will be available for all on Fourth Street. There will be a cover charge, and funds raised will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund.Everyone is invited to join the fun.