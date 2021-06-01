Marilyn A. Berthelsen

Marilyn A. (Auten) Berthelsen, 92, of Newton, IA, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

Marilyn, daughter of Jay M. and Grace (Adams) Auten, was born on May 4, 1929, in Newton. She grew up on a farm by Kellogg and graduated from Newton High School in 1947.

On Nov. 27, 1952, Marilyn was united in marriage with Dr. John Duane Berthelsen at the Pleasant View United Methodist Church in rural Newton. His work as a veterinarian took them to Albion, NE, Ames, Clear Lake and Manson, before returning to Marilyn’s family farm by Kellogg in 1986.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Andrews Lutheran Church may be left at the funeral home.

Complete obituary in print and online versions of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.