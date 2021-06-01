Memorial Day message: Think of those who died in military service

American Legion Post 334 and Auxiliary, along with the Sons of the American Legion, hosted the annual Memorial Day program on May 31, 2021. About 8:30 a.m., the fog cleared allowing for an outside ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial. A large crowd attended to show respect for those who have fallen and those who still serve.Post Commander Pat Cleveland welcomed those present for taking time to show respect for our military. Invocation followed by Hank Thieman who said, “We had a nice rain and ask all to remember our fallen comrades and ask that we may all be ready for our last hour.” The Pledge of Allegiance was by the Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion .The National Anthem was sung by Scott and Stephanie Wright.Speaker was Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Anna Cleveland, who is currently serving as the Force Health NCO for the 72nd CERFP for FEMA region seven out of Omaha. “Sadly,” she stated, “Memorial Day has become a day for cookouts and gatherings of friends and family and summer vacations, while others have the painful memory of their loss of a parent, child, spouse or friend. Their sacrifice is a true expression of selfless service, whether they volunteered at time of war, served during peacetime or never expected to wear the uniform until their draft card arrived. They represent the best America has to offer.”