Memorial Day speaker emphasizes contents of footlocker, duffle bag

A large crowd was on hand for the annual Memorial Day Service held Monday, May 31 under sunny skies at Hope Cemetery, south of Newman Grove.American Legion Post 73 Color Guard marched from the east side of the cemetery to the circle drive to post the colors where the podium and speaker chairs were set up.Alaina Rast, Leah Rast and Heidi Rast sang the National Anthem and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at the ceremony.Pastor Chris Phelps gave the invocation and benediction.Tom Nelson of Minneapolis, MN, master of ceremonies, introduced the speaker, Marlin Seeman of Aurora, NE.Seeman emphasized the contents of his footlocker and duffle bag, and what those items meant to him as a soldier.“Building a soldier is the theme of the military. They give you the necessary skills of being a combat soldier and a civilian, which I use even today,” said Seeman.