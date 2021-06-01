Robert J. McGuire

Robert (Bob) J. McGuire passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Greeley Care Center, Greeley,

Robert was born on the family farm in Greeley County on Dec. 27, 1924. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1943.

Bob served in the Army in 1945 and 1946. When he returned home, he resumed farming with his father and brother Joe. Later, he and Joe farmed as McGuire Brothers. After Joe’s retirement in 1983, he farmed with his sons John and Mark as McGuire Farms.

Bob married Bernice Bohan on Aug. 2, 1954 in Greeley.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz, Mgrs. Ralph Steffensmeier, and Fr. Jim Heithoff officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

