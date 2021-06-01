St. Edward 50-year class gathers

On Sunday, May 16, 1971, baccalaureate was held at 8 p.m. for the class of 1971. The 21 seniors graduated Tuesday, May 18, 1971, at 8 p.m. and were anxious to head out into the world.Fifty years later, all 21 of those graduating seniors are still alive, which may be a “first” in the history of the St. Edward Alumni Banquet.It is ironic, because 50 years later in 2021, May 16 fell on a Sunday, and May 18 fell on a Tuesday.On Saturday, May 29, 16 of the 21 graduates and their spouses met at the St. Edward Public Library for an afternoon of reminiscing, hugs, and lots of sharing.Class members in the photo above are (front row) Kathy (Kaspar) Spiegel, Julie (Keeshan) Bernt, Sandy (Carlson) Reichenberg, Deb (Norman)Olson and Julie (Haas) Long; (row 2) Monica (Plebanek) Meerkatz, Dale Nauenburg, Connie (Baker) Werts and Mark Kaul; (row 3) Steve Flaherty, Tom Nicklasson and Dan Hiller; (back) Larry Cruise, Dean Miller, Denny Schack and Dave Dannelly.