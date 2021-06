Rev. Vern Olson said Monday there are some things different about American fighting forces than those of other countries in the world.One is that they will “go anywhere to defend freedom,” he said.“Another is that they have heart,” and show compassion for innocents suffering the impact of war.Olson was speaking at the St. Edward Memorial Day ceremonies held Monday, May 31, at Evergreen Cemetery.He used several stories to illustrate his point.ns.