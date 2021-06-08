Carnival Days set June 22-23

Petersburg annual Carnival Days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22-23 in downtown Petersburg. DC Lynch is the carnival.

Mark your calendars because this is a “Family Fun” event sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.

On June 22, a flag raising and National Anthem will be at 7 p.m. close to the downtown park. Kid’s races will follow. They include foot, bike, trike and diaper races.

On June 23, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will be at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown park shelter. A flag raising and National Anthem will begin at 6:30 p.m.

A fun activitiy for all ages will be the 6-person human foosball tournament.