Cops & Bobbers fishing set Saturday

Cops & Bobbers youth fishing event will be held this Saturday, June 12, at Stevenson’s Lake southwest of Petersburg from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

This year’s Cops & Bobbers will be in honor of Eli Porter. It is open to youth up to age 15, with three age groups competing for prizes. Parents and participants should arrive early and bring their own fishing gear.

A special raffle will be held for a lifetime Nebraska hunt/fish permit.

Cops and Bobbers is sponsored by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, and there is no admission charge.