Petersburg Cruise Night is Saturday

Petersburg Fire Department’s annual Cruise Night will be this Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Poker Run

A poker run check-in will be in the downtown park across from the fire hall from 10-10:30 a.m. Ride begins at 10:30 a.m.

Cruisers Show and Shine

A 14-32 Cruisers Show and Shine will be held at the ballfield in the big park off of Hwy. 14. There is no entry fee for participants. There will be a people’s choice and club choice awards. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call Corey Stokes at 402-499-0992 or Brad Thieman at 402-843-0593.

Cruise the Burg

If you have a hot rod, a rust bucket or hog, come and cruise the burg from 5-8 p.m., downtown Petersburg. All are welcome.

Barbecue Supper

A barbecue supper will start at 5 p.m. and will continue until the food is gone. It is a free will donation meal.

Live Music

The Rude Band will be playing for the dance which starts at 9 p.m.

Raffle Drawing

A raffle drawing will be held at 10 p.m.