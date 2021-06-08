St. Edward Council moves ahead with street repairs

St. Edward City Council set plans for its summer street repairs during a busy session Monday night, June 7.

The council decided to include all 54 blocks of asphalt street repair in this year’s plan as recommended by Mayor Dean Hamling.

Priority will be given to streets from Fifth Street west, as well as Water Street, 11th Street and 13th Street. These streets were prioritized in grant funds received through the federal and state Emergency Management Agencies.

The city has contracted with TopKote, Inc. to resurface the streets.

Council member Cindy Sorensen emphasized that holes need to be filled in other streets as well. “I’m getting a lot of complaints,” she said.

No Shipping Containers

Council members again discussed a proposed ordinance on temporary structures. They decided shipping containers would not be allowed. However, garden sheds and carports will be allowed, as long as they are anchored down. This proposal will be sent to the city zoning board for their recommendation.