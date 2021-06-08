St. Edward honored classes featured

This week’s Albion News and Boone County Tribune features pictures of more honored classes from the St. Edward High School Alumni Banquet held May 29.

The classes of 1970, 1971, 1995, 1996, 2020 and 2021 were honored this year.

Above, the 1970 class members attending were St. Edward Alumni Banquet (delayed one year by COVID-19) were (back, l.-r.) Bill Boger, Denny Cruise, Chuck Long, Dave Kaul, Royce Gehring, Mike Mahoney, Jerry Cumming, Lynn Condreay and Alan Carlson; (middle) Francis Whidden, Pam Crosier Miller, Janine Carter Schafer, Louise Roberts Barr and Mick Andreasen; (front) Karlyn Billings, Annette Flaherty Hash and Peggy Labenz Andreasen.