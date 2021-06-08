Stock dog trials at local arena this weekend

A working competition for cattle dogs, the Sandhills Edge Working Dog Show, will be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, at the Niewohner Arena in the Boone County Agriculture and Education center on the fairgrounds. About 40 contestants are expected, and the event will start at 9 a.m. each day.

A stock dog trial is a competition or test for working abilities of herding breed dogs, and this trial will test the cattle handling competition of dogs and handlers.

In competition, the dogs and handlers demonstrate basic herding management skills assessed by the judge.