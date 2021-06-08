White Star Oil Co. to be under new ownership

White Star Oil Co. of Albion is being purchased by JSMM Farms, LLC, Albion, from Arlyce J. Sellhorst. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the third week of June, 2021.

Jerry Niewohner, representing JSMM Farms, said last week the business name and most services will remain the same, and Dee Thiem, longtime store manager, will remain in that position. Details of the liquor license were being finalized early this month.

The business currently includes the convenience store and fuel, vehicle service, car wash, laundromat and tank wagon service.

John Sellhorst was the longtime owner of White Star Oil until his death in August of 2020. Construction of the current facilities was completed in 1995-96, and the service shop was moved across the street to the south. The old White Star building was then moved to the Boone County Museum.