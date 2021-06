Boone County Cops & Bobbers Fishing Tournament had another excellent turnout of youngsters and parents on Saturday, June 12, at Stevenson’s Lake.Some 160 youth were registered in the fishing contest sponsored by the Boone County Sheriff’s office. Many area law enforcement personnel and volunteers were onhand to assist.This year’s contest honored the late Eli Porter, and Bode Harris won the Eli Porter Champions trophy in the six to 10-year-old age group where Eli would have competed.