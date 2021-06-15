Great attendance for annual Cruise Night

Petersburg’s Fire Department pulled all of their magic tricks out of a bag for a successful event last Saturday, June 12.

Poker Run

There were 45 participants in the Poker Run which went from Petersburg to Pierce, Crofton, Niobrara and back to Petersburg. Most arrived back between 5-6 p.m.

Winners of the Poker Run were Joe Meis of Elgin, first; Korban Palmer of Elgin, second; and Larry Zegers of Petersburg, third.

Cruisers Show and Shine

A 14-32 Cruisers Show and Shine topped any other year’s Petersburg show with almost 80 entires.

People’s Choice Award was given to Clint Baumgartner of Petersburg with his 1970 Dodge Challenger TA. Club’s Choice Award was given to Barb Warner of Carroll, IA with her 1959 Studebaker Silverhawk.

Eric Johnson and Nate Paulson presented the trophies which the club custom-builds each year.

Winner of the split-the-pot was Tony Thieman of Petersburg.

Cruise the Burg

Many vehicles were bumper to bumper on Main Street and continued way into the evening. On the main drag, you saw vintage cars, new cars, semi-truck cab, motorcycles and a rust bucket here and there. There were many local residents who joined in just to have fun on a beautiful 70-80’s degree afternoon and evening in Petersburg.

Barbecue Supper

A barbecue supper was provided and continued until the food was gone. Almost 600 were served.

Live Music

Approximately 500 people attended the dance with music by The Rude Band.

