Missoula Children’s Theatre returning next week

Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Red Riding Hood on Monday, June 21, from 12-2 p.m. at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion. All those auditioning should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to get their name tags and plan to stay until 2 p.m. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.Among the roles to be cast are Red Riding Hood; her three Girlfriends; Little Loveable Wolf; the Hood Family; the Three Little Pigs; a Woodsman; a Locksmith; Ranger Rooney; The Boy who Cried Wolf; the Wolfgang; Forest Shadows; and some rascally Raccoons.Red Riding Hood will be presented at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Boone Central Performing Arts Gym in Albion.Rehearsals will be held daily Monday through Friday from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.