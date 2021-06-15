Missoula Children’s Theatre returning next week
Among the roles to be cast are Red Riding Hood; her three Girlfriends; Little Loveable Wolf; the Hood Family; the Three Little Pigs; a Woodsman; a Locksmith; Ranger Rooney; The Boy who Cried Wolf; the Wolfgang; Forest Shadows; and some rascally Raccoons.
Red Riding Hood will be presented at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Boone Central Performing Arts Gym in Albion.
Rehearsals will be held daily Monday through Friday from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.