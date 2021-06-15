Newman Grove Fire & Rescue responds to house fire

A house fire on Sunday evening, June 13, caused extensive damage to a two-story home at 214 North Fourth Street in Newman Grove.Newman Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with two pumper trucks at about 8:30 p.m. Fire Chief Ryan Chilson said the blaze started on the main floor and was mostly contained there, although the house sustained exterior damage and smoke damage throughout.The home was occupied by a family with children. All occupants escaped with no injuries.Firemen were on the scene for about 1 1/2 hours, Chilson said.Cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.Chilson said the family has found temporary housing. An appeal has been sent out for children’s clothing to assist the family.