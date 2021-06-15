SEHS musicians participated in Masonic All-Star marching band

Three St. Edward Public High School students were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 5, 2021 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.Participating were: Gracelyn Baker, daughter of Gina and Dave Baker, Jasmina Foshee, daughter of Jensi Cordell and Jamie Foshee and Izabelle Zurovski, daughter of David Zurovski and Stephanie Mattson.The band members devoted four days of intense practice, starting June 1, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on June 4. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and 1st Avenue on Saturday morning, June 5, and also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 61st Annual Shrine Bowl football game at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.