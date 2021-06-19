Street festival, car show today in downtown Albion

Don’t miss out on the fun in downtown Albion today, June 19!5K Beer Run was just complted.The Street Festival and Market, along with the Beer Garden, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fourth Street. The festival features about 25 vendors with unique and hand-crafted items, along with sales at downtown businesses.Smoke and Chrome Car Show, is underway on Third Street and Main Street downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The alumni banquet will be held at Boone Central Public School, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m.After the banquet, come back downtown for live music by the “Honey Town Band” on Fourth Street.