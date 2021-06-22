Albion sales tax receipts show big April increase

Albion city sales and use tax receipts posted a healthy increase in April 2021, rising 51 percent over the previous April total.

The April 2021 receipts totaled $68,904 and were more than $23,000 higher than the April 2020 receipts of $45,694.

Total receipts for the first nine months of the 2020-21 fiscal year stand at $546,127, or 10.2 percent higher than the previous year’s nine-month total. The fiscal year runs from Aug. 1 to July 31.

The roller coaster continues for sales tax receipts this year. The monthly receipts have risen by double digits in five of the nine months, and declined in four months.

Highest receipts of the year so far was the $75,578 total recorded for January 2021.

Motor vehicle sales tax receipts were also strong for April 2021 at $6,506. This was the fourth strongest month for motor vehicle receipts and followed a record $8,272 in MV receipts for March.