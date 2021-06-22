Boone County Fair to be entertaining, active and fun

After holding a limited fair last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boone County Ag Society is pulling out all the stops to make the 2021 memorable.

The 137th annual fair is set for July 10-14, 2021 at the fairgrounds in Albion, and there are no attendance restrictions.

Fairgoers will be treated to:

• a concert by big name country music artists Sawyer Brown and special guests Parmalee on Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. in front of the grandstand;

• Monster Truck League racing on Monday night, July 12, at 7:30 p.m.;

• The Tanner Pelster Memorial stock car races on Sunday night, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. with the Malvern Bank Super Late Models featured.

• Northeast Nebraska and local Tractor Pull on Saturday, July 10, starting at 3 p.m.

• Snowmobile races, two-car chain races and trailer races on Wednesday night, July 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Something for all ages? You bet!

Complete story in the June 23 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, and Petersburg Press.