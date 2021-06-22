Community Center drive tops $300,000 goal

Recent new donations have put the St. Edward Community Center fund drive over its $300,000 goal!

As of Tuesday, June 22, the fund drive stood at $306,770 — surpassing the goal by nearly $7,000.

Additional donations will fund enhancements to the new building that could include landscaping, sound system, a retracting stage, security cameras, video equipment and more.

Donations can be made online at the Nebraska Community Foundation website, or contact Dean Hamling, 402-649-0344; Tony Kurtenbach, 402-948-0591, or Cindy Stephens, 402-678-3334.

An open house is being planned for early August, 2021.