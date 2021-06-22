NG School Board opposes state health ed. standards

Newman Grove Public School Board is opposing the proposed Health Education Standards from the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE).

The board sent a letter of opposition to NDE, and will plan to develop their own health standards.

At the board meeting on Tuesday, June 15, Superintendent Mikal Shalikow also gave a report on the school’s parking lot construction.

Concrete has now been poured, and discussion was held on the bell location and landscaping. The concrete is being allowed to cure. It will then be sealed and striping will be painted. The parking lot is expected to be open in July.

