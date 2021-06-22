Petersburg Press

Petersburg Carnival Days underway through Wednesday

June 22, 2021
Petersburg’s annual Carnival Days started last night Tuesday, June 22 and will end Wednesday, June 23 in downtown Petersburg. DC Lynch is the carnival.
On June 23, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will be at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown park shelter. A flag raising and National Anthem will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A fun activity for all ages will be the 6-person human foosball tournament. There will be an adult and youth division at the downtown park. Pre-register your team by contacting Jill Petsche at 402-276-5835 or Todd Heithoff at 402-843-6491.