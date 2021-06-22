Valley View Flowers offers unique experience

Valley View Flowers, a floral business located on the outskirts of Albion, officially opened for the season on June 11, 2021.The flower farm features a plethora of blooms throughout the valley, with vibrant, beautiful colors to choose from and many different structures customers can use to admire the views or enjoy the company of others.The first structure, which includes the Valley View Flowers title in the front, is a mini shed area, holding a picnic table and an open back that allows customers the experience of a sit-down eating area outdoors.The idea to grow a floral farm never really came across the minds of owners Brad and Lori Warner; they just happened to fall into it.“We were looking for something to do together once we became empty nesters,” said Brad.