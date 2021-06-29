Boone Central Rubies earn bid to nationals

Boone Central Rubies dance team participated in their yearly NDA (National Dance Alliance) camp on June 20 and 21.

During those two days, they danced for six hours each day, learning some new routines, perfecting technique and growing as a team.

After a performance evaluation, the Rubies were granted a bid to NDA Nationals.

In addition, Rachel Malander was chosen to receive the Achievement Award for outstanding leadership.

Three dancers, Emily Naber, Emma Thompson and Madyson Zoucha, auditioned for and won All-American awards that allow them to participate at special events with other NDA All-Americans nationwide.