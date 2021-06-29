News

Fairview Lanes building coming down

June 29, 2021
Fairview Lanes building at 1126 South Sixth Street in Albion was being demolished early this week by Seda Landhandling, LLC, to make room for the new Boone County Health Center parking lot.
About half of the building had been removed when this picture was taken Monday evening. Plans call for a new concrete parking lot to be installed there this fall.