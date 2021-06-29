Petersburg Carnival Days successful

Petersburg’s annual Carnival Days were very successful on June 22-23, with a variety of games, races and contests in addition to the D. C. Lynch Shows carnival rides.Many children took part in races Tuesday evening.On Wednesday, 275 to 300 people were served at the barbecue.Human Foosball was the main activity on Tuesday evening.n the Youth Division, winners were: second: Anderson Dvorak, Shaelynn Stokes, Adalynn Dvorak, Annabella Dvorak, Cali Stokes and Ella Fogelman; third: Lily Thieman, Brynna Hagemann, Kenzie Weis, Reagan Hooker, Jocelyn Schrad and Carley Beckwith.In the Adult Division, winners were: second: Andrea Jarzynka, Koral Jarzynka, Danielle Koch, Angie Koch, Ashley Thieman and Gina Kuck; third: Tina Stokes, Kayla Baker, Angela Temme, Brenda Meis, Ashley Pelster and Jill Petsche.There were three adult and three youth teams.