North interior brick wall of Albion Locker, LLC, collapsed Monday morning, June 28, pushing out the bottom of the metal exterior wall.Albion Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 11:20 a.m., but there were no injuries.Clean-up and repairs were underway Monday afternoon, with many volunteers helping out.Owner Dustin Frey and his crew were working to restore electricity and make repairs as soon as possible.Larry Swerczek said the brick wall was part of the original structure built in 1902.By Monday evening, two large poles had been installed to shore up the north roof.