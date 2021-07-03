Kiddie Parade kicks off July 4th weekend

A Kiddie Parade, led by the Boone Central middle school and high school band members, kicked off the July 4th weekend in Albion.

The parade was held Saturday morning, July 3, on Church Street in downtown Albion.

Children decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons in red, white and blue, and marched from the Fifth and Church Streets intersection to Third and Church.

The celebration continued Saturday afternoon and evening at the Albion Country Club.