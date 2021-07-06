Civil War veteran, former Albionite, to be honored

Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran James Hill invite the public to a special ceremony Saturday, July 10, in his honor at Purple Cane Cemetery near North Bend.Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) will dedicate a marker recognizing Hill as the last Union soldier buried in Dodge County.Saturday’s ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at Purple Cane cemetery, which is on County Road P about 10 miles northwest of North Bend (four miles north on Hwy 79, 5.5 miles west on County Road P).Local veterans and descendants, such as Bill Perrin of Columbus, will join the SUVCW in honoring Private Hill.In 1861, he enlisted in the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, just months after the start of the Civil War. His regiment began its service in the eastern part of that conflict. In 1862, he was seriously wounded during the battle of Antietam, Maryland, resulting in the loss of a leg.In 1909, Mr. Hill moved to Albion, where he made his home until his death on April 16, 1944 at age 102. He was the last surviving member of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) in Boone County.