Newman Grove 8-under boys win tourney

Newman Grove 8-under boys baseball team recently won first place in their league tournament.

The team includes (front, l.-r.) Sutton Scott, Logan Guthard, Colton Banks, Vinny Ham, Conner Anderson, Finn Kaufman, Bo Flood; (second row) Mandy Scott, Doug Valarde, Tyler Luetkenhaus, Case Sukup, Owen Flood, Liam Wiese and Everett Nelson; (back) coaches Scott Nelson, Byron Flood and Jordan Anderson.