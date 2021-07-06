Petersburg Press Press features Carnival Days race results July 6, 2021 FacebookTwitter Toddlers gettting ready to race.Many children from near and far took part in the annual Kids Races at Petersburg Carnival Days in June. This week’s Petersburg Press incudes the results of the foot races, diaper races, bicycle and tricycle races. You may also like Petersburg Press Petersburg Carnival Days successful June 29, 2021 Petersburg Press Petersburg Carnival Days underway through Wednesday June 22, 2021 Petersburg Press Petersburg Legion will not be open Monday, June 21 June 15, 2021