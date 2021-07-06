St. Edward Library plans Heritage Festival

St. Edward Public Library is planning a Heritage Festival on Aug. 7 to celebrate the many different backgrounds that make up the community and area.

The library is seeking people to make ethnic foods to give as samples during the festival, as well as people to create displays and serve as volunteers during the festival.

If interested, please stop at the library, call Vickie Fritzges at 402-678-2204, or message the St. Edward Public Library on Facebook before July 15.