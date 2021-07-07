Albion hosting American Legion Juniors Area Tournament

2021 American Legion Juniors Area 5 Tournament – July 9-14

Leon Nelson Memorial Field – Albion Sports Complex

Hosted by Manderson Lehr American Legion Post #162 – Albion

Teams: Albion Cornerstone, Columbus Lakeview, O’Neill, Pierce, Plainview, St. Paul, Wayne

1st Round – Friday, July 9th

#1 Seed – Albion Cornerstone (Bye)

2:30 p.m. – #4 Plainview vs. #5 Wayne

5:00 p.m. – #3 Columbus Lakeview vs. #6 St. Paul

7:30 p.m. – #2 Pierce vs. #7 O’Neill

Results and Schedule will be updated daily on www.albionnewsonline.com