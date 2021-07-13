Beaver Valley Days will be Aug. 6-8

Beaver Valley Days in St. Edward will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6-8, 2021.

The parade will be Saturday, Aug. 7, with registration and line-up staring at 3:30 p.m. and a planned start time of 4:15 p.m.

The theme this year is “St. Edward’s 150th Birthday,” and organizers are hoping to see many entries.

St. Edward Community Club has received a County Visitors Promotion Fund grant of up to $500 to promote Beaver Valley Days this year.