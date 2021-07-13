Special Events

Boone Central FCCLA earns top national honors

July 13, 2021
FacebookTwitter
Rachel Malander was national champion in Leadership, Level 3.
Boone Central FCCLA earned many national honors (previously published) at the National FCCLA Convention, June 27-July 2, at Nashville, TN.
Rachel Malander was the national champion and gold medalist in Leadership, Level 3.
As the champion in Level 3, Rachel was awarded a one-year full-tuition scholarship to attend Sullivan University in Louisville and Lexington, KY.
Marisa Malander was the national runner-up and gold medalist in Teach & Train, Level 2.
Brittany Preister, Sam Weeder, Kalli Niemann, Emma Thompson and Cheyenne Ruhnke were national runners-up and gold medalists in Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3.
See the complete list of all national award winners in the July 14 Albion News/Boone County Tribune.