Boone Central FCCLA earns top national honors

Boone Central FCCLA earned many national honors (previously published) at the National FCCLA Convention, June 27-July 2, at Nashville, TN.Rachel Malander was the national champion and gold medalist in Leadership, Level 3.As the champion in Level 3, Rachel was awarded a one-year full-tuition scholarship to attend Sullivan University in Louisville and Lexington, KY.Marisa Malander was the national runner-up and gold medalist in Teach & Train, Level 2.Brittany Preister, Sam Weeder, Kalli Niemann, Emma Thompson and Cheyenne Ruhnke were national runners-up and gold medalists in Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3.