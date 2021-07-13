Boone Central FCCLA earns top national honors
Rachel Malander was the national champion and gold medalist in Leadership, Level 3.
As the champion in Level 3, Rachel was awarded a one-year full-tuition scholarship to attend Sullivan University in Louisville and Lexington, KY.
Marisa Malander was the national runner-up and gold medalist in Teach & Train, Level 2.
Brittany Preister, Sam Weeder, Kalli Niemann, Emma Thompson and Cheyenne Ruhnke were national runners-up and gold medalists in Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3.
See the complete list of all national award winners in the July 14 Albion News/Boone County Tribune.