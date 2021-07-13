Special Events

County Board to meet Thursday, July 15, on wages, budget

July 13, 2021
Boone County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for this Thursday, July 15, where they will meet with county employees to discuss personnel wages and budgeting for the coming fiscal year.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting, to be held at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, is open to all county employees and the public.