Boone County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for this Thursday, July 15, where they will meet with county employees to discuss personnel wages and budgeting for the coming fiscal year.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting, to be held at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, is open to all county employees and the public.
County Board to meet Thursday, July 15, on wages, budget
