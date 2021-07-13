Need for more local EMTs is ‘desperate’

Newman Grove is facing the same challenge as other small communities with an urgent need for more EMTs to answer ambulance calls.

“We are in very desperate need of more EMTs,” said City Council member and EMT Connie Johnson at the July 8 council meeting.

A flyer will be going out to Newman Grove residents soon in their utility bills.

She noted that the requirements include completion of a 160-hour course and passing the certification test.

Anyone interested in serving as an EMT is asked to call City Hall and leave their contact information.