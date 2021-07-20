Petersburg’s Bash in the Burg Committee announced that their fundraising efforts for this Saturday’s event will go to the Splash Pad project.
About $76,000 has been raised so far for the Splash Pad project, and the goal is $80,000 to meet matching fund requirements for grants.
Everyone is invited to attend and participate in Bash in the Burg events this Saturday, July 24.
‘Bash’ funds will go to Splash Pad
